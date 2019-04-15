15 April 2019

South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After Protea Glen Shootout, High-Speed Chase

By Riaan Grobler

Police launched a manhunt for two suspects after a shootout between police and an armed gang in Protea Glen in Soweto on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, police received information about a group of people who were going to commit an armed robbery in Toekomsrus on the West Rand.

"Information given was that the suspects would utilise a white VW Polo with a false registration plate," Makhubela added.

"The police placed themselves in strategic positions on the lookout for the suspects. The members spotted the suspects' vehicle, driving on the R559 direction to Soweto.

"Members tried to stop the vehicle [and the] suspects started shooting at the police. Police returned fire and a high-speed chase ensued until the suspects' vehicle came to a stop on the crossing of the R559, Protea Glen."

Mahubela said two wounded people were arrested and one was certified dead on the scene. Three firearms were recovered.

Two suspects fled and are currently at large, Makhubela told News24.

It has since been established that the VW Polo had allegedly been stolen in Lenasia South.

