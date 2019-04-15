15 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eight Arrested for Public Violence During Rabie Ridge Protest Over Land Grabs

By Sesona Ngqakamba

Police have arrested eight people for public violence during a protest in Rabie Ridge, Midrand.

Residents took to Modderfontein Road, throwing stones at alleged land grabbers.

They also blockaded the road with burning tyres.

The protesters are apparently opposing a group of people, believed to be from Ivory Park and Alexandra, who are alleged to have occupied vacant plots in the area.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said, by the afternoon, there was only a small group of protesters, and police were on site to monitor any possible flare-ups.

"There have been eight people arrested for public violence, but now the situation is calm," Masondo said.

Masondo, however, advised motorists to avoid Modderfontein Road.

"They (residents) are still grouping outside, but the police are also there," said Masondo.

Earlier on Monday, News24 reported that a classroom had been set alight and that police had fired rubber bullets and stun grenades as tension in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, escalated during protests.

