Malawi: Government Civic Educates Masses On Forthcoming Elections

Lilongwe — The Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development on Friday, continued its civic education on the forthcoming elections in communities of Lobi in Dedza and Magomero in Chiradzulu.

The exercise which has already been done in Kasungu, Mchinji and Dowa districtsstarted with the voter registration exercise and proceeded when Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officially opened the campaign period.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA), Chief Director in the Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Martin Kadzuwa said the exercise was vital as it will enable the electorate make informed decision on how to vote and who to vote for.

"Our ultimate goal is to try as much as possible to provide comprehensive information on the coming tripartite elections to everyone. We want people to know the importance of voting and the procedure that is going to be used when voting for the president, Members of parliament and councilors on May 21," Kadzuwa said.

Kadzuwa said the exercise was so far going on well as people have shown that they are well aware of what is currently going on in the country.

"So far so good because it has shown that people have an idea of what is going on although there is still more to learn and improve on. This activity is expected to intensify since the plan is to go to as many more communities as we can as the time grows nearer," he said.

He urged the general public to make sure they are well informed and that they should take part in the election saying it is of vital importance as it will determine the future of the next five years.

"It is my plea to every Malawian that they should be attending political rallies, listen to radios, watch TVs among other platforms and most importantly, they should vote because it is their civic duty. People should make sure they vote for someone responsible and development conscious," he said.

The exercise also involved the communities being given chance to ask questions regarding the tripartite elections. On top of that, people were given posters, paper bags and flyers all carrying messages of the forthcoming elections.

Present at the event to spice it up was Kwacha dance group also known as the Malawi National dance group from Nkhatabay who performed various dances such as Kalawe, Vimbuza, Malipenga and Chisamba.