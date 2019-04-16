Sudan: Burhan's Appointment Deplored in Central and West Darfur

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube

Sudanese demonstrators are calling for an immediate transition to a civilian government that will be in charge for the next four years.

Zalingei / El Geneina — Residents and displaced people in Central and West Darfur have expressed deep shock at the appointment of Lt Gen Abdelfattah Burhan as the head of the Transitional Military Council, describing him as "having blood on his hands as one involved in planning and carrying out genocide, burning of villages, and displacement of unarmed residents in Central and West Darfur".

El Shafi Abdallah, one of the leaders of the camps for displaced people in Central Darfur said: "Burhan is the architect of the genocide that took place in Darfur, where, as the first official in charge of popular security in the region, he armed the militias known as the border guards. He distributed the weapons to the militias that were used in the massacres since 2009."

He said: "The Interim Military Council is similar to the Council of Lt Gen Ibn Auf; a play of the Islamists to retain power which will not fool the Sudanese people."

He appealed to the Sudanese people and the revolutionaries to continue to demonstrate and continue sit-ins in front of the headquarters of the General Command of the armed forces in the country "until the victory of the revolution, the uprooting of the Islamic regime and its deep state and the establishment of the national democratic alternative".

Democratic alternative

Sheikh Matar Younis described Abdelfattah Burhan as "a bloody murderer of the people of Sudan in Darfur since before 2014".

He said Burhan's appointment did not meet the current aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Sheikh Younis appealed to the Sudanese people and the revolutionaries to demonstrate and carry out sit-ins in order express a clear response to Burhan, "who once said that he is the Lord of the people of Darfur and authorised to kill them when, as, and how he wants".

Sheikh Matar explained that Burhan is the architect of the aerial bombing of the people of Darfur the convenor of the militias that burned the villages of the people in Darfur and displaced them to the refugee and displacement camps.

"Burhan, like Ahmad Haroun [NCP leader indicted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity in Darfur] was ordering murder and is rejected by the victims in Darfur and all the Sudanese people.

He called on all people of conscience in the world to "stop playing with the blood and destiny of the Sudanese people and hand-over power to as civilian interim government.

