Sudan: JEM Calls for Release of All Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile War Detainees

Sudanese demonstrators are calling for an immediate transition to a civilian government that will be in charge for the next four years.

Darfur / Kordofan / Blue Nile — The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) has called for the release of all prisoners and detainees as a result of the war in Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile, similar to the release of political prisoners, activists and others pledged by the Interim Military Council. The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) calls for a 'more representative revolutionary delegation'.

In a statement via spokesman Mutasim Mohamed Saleh, the JEM demand that the release of all war-related detainees be included in the list of the demands of the revolution and its main agenda.

JEM: "Not releasing them is a call for the continuation the war and further rupture of the country... . delaying this or excluding it from pressing issues of the hour for the forces of change will have serious consequences that may delay the healing of the Sudanese conscience and reap the fruits of the revolution."

The statement also called for the need to be at the forefront of the just causes of the war zones, the situation of the displaced, the refugees, compensation, hawakir, justice, and peace should be the preamble of the demands of the revolution and the summit of its declared and required agenda.

Sudanese Revolutionary Front

A joint statement by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), signed by Malik Agar and Minni Arko Minawi, said that the statement issued by the Forces for Freedom and Change on the meeting with the leaders of the military junta on Saturday did not represent the parties of the Revolutionary Front and armed struggle forces.

The SRF statement pointed out that the delegation has not been agreed upon by all the constituents of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

The statement called for the convening of another meeting with the armed struggle forces represented by the SRF parties so that the process of a comprehensive change embraces the marginalised issues of ending the war and achieving a just peace and democratic transition and should not be excluded for any party.

The statement called for the involvement of all actors in the revolution, especially women and youth in the consultations of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

