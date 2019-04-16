Kenya: Holders Homeboyz in Tough Rift 10s Pool

Nairobi — Defending champions Homeboyz RFC have been placed in a tough group for this weekend's Great Rift 10-a-side as they will square out with Impala, Nondies and JKUA Cougars in Pool A.

Homeboyz clinched the title last year after hitting Mwamba 28-0 with four unconverted tries and after suffering a tough Kenya Cup season failing to make the play-offs, they will be looking to wipe off their tears by defending the crown.

Last year's losing finalists Mwamba are seeded in Group B and will square out with KCB, Masinde Muliro and the Egerton Wasps. Third place finishers Kabras are in Pool C with Kenyatta University's Blakblad, Strathmore Leos and the University of Eldoret.

Hosts Nakuru RFC will headline pool D and will compete for a place in the Main Cup semis with 'younger brothers' Menengai Oilers, Mean Machine and Makueni RFC.

This year's edition attracted a bumper entry of 40 teams for the top division, but only 36 have been listed to compete.

The Ladies and Age grade competition will set the tournament rolling on Friday before the men's Division One and Two get into action on Saturday and Sunday.

Division Two defending champions and hosts, Nakuru II are top seeds in Pool A alongside Meru, KPA Eldoret and Bomet University. Moi University, Northern Suburbs, Dagoretti Bulldogs and Kenya School of Law make up the Pool B.

Pool C will pit Kiambu RFC, Murang'a RFC, Molo and Vihiga Granites while Stingers RFC, KCA, Zetech University and Brumbies make up Pool D.

The last Pool in this Division comprises of Technical University of Kenya, Administration Police, Nakuru KITI and Citam Kisumu.

-Additional info courtesy KRU

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm