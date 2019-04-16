Kenya: Sonko's Cash Bailout Fails to Inspire 'Hungry' Gor Mahia Players

Not even Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's hurriedly wired cash amounting to Sh500,000 was enough lift the spirits of journey-weary Gor Mahia players in their Caf Confederation Cup second leg quarter final match against Moroccan side Berkane late on Sunday night.

Just hours to the match, the Nairobi governor says he received a distress call from 'hungry' Gor Mahia players who had endured a torturous journey to honour the match in the North African country.

Nairobi News understands Gor Mahia players reached out to Sonko through an influential club official while in Morocco and explained to him that they were 'starving'.

And true to character, the flamboyant politician not only obliged, but also filmed and posted an online video of himself wiring the money to the distressed players.

Nairobi governor @MikeSonko sent $5000 to @OfficialGMFC players in Berkane, Morocco. This after they reportedly told him they are 'hungry'. The Kenyan champions lost 5-1 (7-1 on aggeegate) to RS Berkane and have been eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup. pic.twitter.com/M64H9v5jkr

-- David wa Kwallimwa (@kwalimwadavid) April 15, 2019

HUMILIATING DEFEAT

In the video, Sonko, donning baggy jeans and a matching t-shirt, is seen holding dollar bills in his hand inside what appears to be a forex bureau. He is, at the time, surrounded by a number of his aides, including a young woman who keeps on thanking him for supporting his beloved club.

"Thank you very much your Excellency for standing with our team," the woman is heard saying in the video.

Sonko's team later said the cash, in batches of Sh200,000 and Sh300,000 had been wired to Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava in Morocco.

But it appears Sonko's belated intervention came a little too late as Gor Mahia were subjected to a humiliating 5-1 thrashing on the night to crash out of the tournament on a 7-1 aggregate loss.