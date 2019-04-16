16 April 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nyarugenge Mine Collapse Kills Four People, Injures Two

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kelly Rwamapera

Four people have been confirmed dead while two others were critically injured in cassiterite mine collapse in Mageragere Sector, Nyarugenge District.

The accident happened on Monday mid-afternoon as the six mine workers were going about their daily mining activities, according to the sector Executive Secretary, Christopher Ntirushwa.

The deceased were confirmed as Fabrice Habamungu 35, Cyprien Nkizinkiko 49, Emmanuel Niyongira 34 and Claude Muhawenimana 20.

Three of the deceased were residents of Mageragere while the other was a resident of Muhanga District.

The two who were injured are Aloys Harerimana 37 and Phenias Ndimukaga 44. They were rushed to Nyarurenzi health centre where they are receiving treatment. Both are residents of Mageragere.

"The collapse of the mine was caused by recent heavy rains that have made the soils soggy," said Ntirushwa.

The mine belongs to ETMIN Ltd.

Ntirushwa told The New Times that it is the first time the sector, which has three mines, has witnessed such an accident.

Rwanda

Leah Karegeya Resurrects Late Husband With a Clean Image

The wife of Rwanda's former head of external intelligence, Patrick Karegeya, is being used by President Yoweri Museveni… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.