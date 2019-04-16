Rwanda: GT Bank Pays Respect to Genocide Victims

On Friday,last week, employees of Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank Rwanda visited Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Among the more than 250,000 victims who were buried at Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre include former GT Bank workers, which was by then known as Banque Continentale Africaine du Rwanda (BACAR).

During the commemoration event, the bank's staff were told about how the Genocide was planned and executed and the reconciliation efforts the country pursued over the last 25 years.

The bank's management and staff commended the bravery, resilience and strength that Rwandans have demonstrated in the past 25 years, which has continued to facilitate peace, unity and prosperity.

The management extended its sympathy to Rwandans who lost their loved ones during the Genocide and called for concerted efforts to fight genocide ideology.