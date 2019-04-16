Nigeria: Namibia Boosts Bilateral Trade With New Lagos Visa Office

Lagos — With over 60 per cent of travelers to Namibia residing in Lagos and surrounding states, High Commission of Namibia in partnership with Air Namibia has opened a visa processing desk in Lagos.

The visa processing office located at the GHI House in Ikeja GRA, Lagos was yesterday opened to the public for submissions and pickup of Namibia visas.

Speaking at the unveiling of the office, High Commissioner of Namibia to Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Humphrey Desmond Geiseb said, since the launch of Air Namibia direct passenger and cargo flight services between Windhoek and Lagos on June 29, 2018, Namibia has been providing a quantum leap for the bilateral trade relationship with Nigeria.

Geiseb said with a population of 2.4 million and one of the most stable, peaceful political environment in Africa, coupled with the ongoing expansion of the Port of Walvis Bay, Namibia is currently positioning itself as a gateway to the more than 240 million people in the broader Southern Africa market.

He said tourism is one of the country's fastest growing industries and provides significant employment opportunities, adding that Namibia is a nature-based tourism destination with spectacular scenery, including wide variety of wildlife, the world's oldest desert, the world's tallest sand dunes, and community-based nature conservancies.

The commissioner who confirmed that 700 visas were issued in 2018, therefore, advised discerning Nigerians who love to relax and those willing to invest to take advantage of the many tourist attractions and investment opportunities that abound across the country.

According to Geiseb, "Namibia is a tourist destination in Africa with tourism accounting for over $500 million contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Our decision therefore, to open a visa processing centre in Lagos in partnership with Air Namibia is a strategic move aimed at easing the burden of having to travel to Abuja before getting a visa thereby further boosting diplomatic ties and trade between Nigeria and Namibia and offering choices and easy access to our highly esteemed visitors and would-be investors."

Also speaking, senior public relations officer, Home Affairs and Immigration, Ms Salome Kambala, said that in as much as Namibia is ready for business and investors, visitors and would-be investors were required to meet certain obligations before they visit the country.