Namibia: Vote Registration Starts for Ondangwa Urban By-Election

Ongwediva — The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will today kick off with the supplementary registration of voters for the Ondangwa Urban Constituency by-election, slated for June 15.

The registration will run between April 10 and 12.

The ECN urged residents of Ondangwa Urban Constituency who are eligible to be registered as voters to go to the designated supplementary voter registration points in their constituency.

At least 25 centres have been selected as registration points across the town. The centres include the Oluno Community Hall, Ondangwa Town Council, churches, schools, and open markets, the police training centre, military base as well as the Oluno Rehabilitation Centre.

ECN in a press statement further explained that in order to be registered as a voter in the upcoming election in Ondangwa Urban, potential voters must reside in the constituency.

"He/she should be 18 years and above, he/she must be to identify him/herself and must be a Namibian citizen," the press statement further reads.

The supplementary registration of voters is aimed at registering new applicants, individuals' voters who have changed address and those who have lost their voters cards.

The nomination of candidates to contest for the councillor position will commence on April 19.

The deadline for nominations for independent candidates will be May 4 while political parties have until May 6 to filter and submit their desired candidates.

The position became vacant after President Hage Geingob appointed the then councillor Elia Irimari to serve as Governor of Oshana Region last month. He replaced Clemens Kashuupulwa who has since been appointed as Namibia's Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

According to the Regional Councils Act, if a vacancy occurs in a particular constituency office, the electoral commission is obligated in terms of the law to conduct a by-election in that particular constituency within 90 days from the date the vacancy occurred.