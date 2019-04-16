Angola/Tanzania: Angola U-17 Coach Eyes FIFA World Cup

Dar es Salaam — Angola's national U-17 soccer team coach, Pedro Dos Santos, says his team has what it takes to perform impressively at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday after his team's win against Uganda, Dos Santos said their target is qualify for the Fifa World Cup to be held in Brazil in October.

Dos Santos' lads launched their Afcon campaign with a 1-0 win against Uganda.

"Players making up my squad are all worth tracking, and some will go on to achieve great things in the game," he said.

"We are taking each game differently so that we can perform well," he added.