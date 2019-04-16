15 April 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Council Urges Residents to Calm Down Over Potholes On New Road

By Joel Chirwa

Rumphi — Rumphi District Council director of public works, Allan Chitete has assured residents of the district that government will do all it can to ensure that Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa Road, which is under construction is of high quality.

The assurance comes following a concern by one of local leaders that a stretch from Bumba to Chikwawa has started developing potholes even before the road has been handed over to authorities.

Some residents expressed reservations upon hearing that the road would be built with low volume tarmac seal, pointing to the 5 kilometer stretch from Bumba to Chikwawa as proof of their concern.

"We are concerned that a stretch from Bumba has started developing potholes even before it has been handed over to government," said village headman Thengere.

Responding to the concern, Chitete urged residents to remain calm saying quality of the road would not be compromised.

"You should not be worried with the fact that this road will be covered with low seal type of tarmac. Roads of this nature have been tried elsewhere in the SADC region and have proved their worth.

"It is not in the interest of the government, National Roads Authority and the district to give you a substandard road.

"The stretch you are referring to has not been handed over yet. If there are problems they will be rectified," said Chitete.

