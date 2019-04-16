Malawi: Ecm to Build 450 Houses to Flood Survivors

Chikwawa — Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has disclosed that it intends to construct 450 houses for some hit hard flood survivors as a long-term measure to provide them with recovery intervention.

ECM's Chairperson, Arch Bishop Thomas Msusa made the disclosure on Tuesday when he launched relief distribution exercise at Mwalija camp in the area of Chief Kasisi.

He said the 450 houses which would be constructed under the Catholic Development Commission of Malawi (CADECOM) would be shared equally to the three disaster hit districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa and Zomba.

Msusa added that the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) would construct 350 houses in Phalombe district.

"We are quite shocked at the way some of you are living. You are in shelters that do not offer permanent security to you.

"The whole Catholic Church is shocked and we will not leave you alone," the Arch Bishop said.

He indicated that the support was meant to reach everyone regardless of one's religion.

Bishop Msusa hailed all partners for taking part and the good relationship between them and the district council.

"May I request government, agencies and other well wishers to continue with the provision of the relief items as the recovery process was still long to achieve," he stated

On his part, Rain Kwala who represented the flood survivors said the experience when the floods happened was unforgettable one.

"It was terrible to see pregnant and lactating mother's struggling to escape. But we owe it to God," he said.

Chikwawa District Council Director of Planning and Development (DPD), Douglas Moffat said the flood survivors lost a lot of property.

He added that government and other partners swiftly responded to the needs of the survivors with a priority to save life.

"Our District Health Office (DHO) is also trying to ensure that sanitation is improved.

"Where they will relocate, we will ensure provision of some social amenities such as water, medical support among others," Moffat said.

As a matter of urgency, CADECOM gave out items such as Sugar, Salt, flour, kitchen utensils, beans, soap, sleeping marts and fish among others.