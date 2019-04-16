Namibia: Ba, Stars See-Saw Battle Continues

The Namibia Premier League title race remains an unaffected two-horse affair, while ailing top club Orlando Pirates showed they still have some fight in them, following results over the weekend.

Table-toppers Black Africa's lead over defending champions African Stars remains four points, as both sides registered a victory and a draw in matches played on Friday and Sunday.

On Friday night, the Lively Lions briefly extended their advantage to six points after thumping Blue Waters 3-0, only to drop points when they were held to a goalless draw by a determined Eleven Arrows on Sunday.

The plucky mid-table Arrows also held 10-man Stars 1-1 on Friday, before the Samba Boys reeled in BA with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Citizens in seventh position.

BA are on 42 points, followed by Stars on 38, with Unam moving from fifth to third after collecting six points in 2-1 and 3-0 wins over Tigers on Wednesday and Okahandja United on Sunday, respectively.

Life Fighters, who began the weekend in third position, failed to build on their impressive 1-0 away win at Tigers in the previous round, falling 4-3 at lowly Young Brazilians on Sunday, with the southern debutants jumping from third-last to ninth after also holding Mighty Gunners to a 1-1 draw.

Otjiwarongo duo Fighters and Gunners drop to fifth and sixth, leapfrogged by Unam, who now occupy third place, level on 28 points with Tura Magic, but ahead by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Having seen off Citizens 2-1 on Wednesday night, the Magicians bedazzled Julinho on Sunday to run out comfortable 2-0 victors.

Arrows' hard-fought two points on the road keeps them eighth, a point above the Brazilians, who forced 2015-16 season league winners Tigers into 10th.

Tigers bounced back from midweek misery with a 2-0 result against third-last Blue Waters on Sunday.

Julinho's impressive early season form deserted them until Sunday, when they won 2-0 at home to second-bottom Civics. Both remain mired in the relegation dogfight with Okahandja United, Waters and Orlando Pirates, who continue to hold up the table, despite a 1-0 success away at United on Saturday.

The narrow victory was only the second in 16 matches this season for the Buccaneers, a traditional powerhouse who have had a miserable campaign thus far.

However, it may spark what could go down as the mother of all escapes from relegation with 12 matches remaining.