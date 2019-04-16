16 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF MP Expected in Court for SONA 'Klap'

By Sesona Ngqakamba

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court will on Tuesday hear the assault case against EFF MP Marshall Dlamini.

Dlamini was caught on video slapping a plainclothes police officer after the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed in February that two charges of assault had been laid by a female sergeant and a male warrant officer.

Naidoo had said that police were investigating the matters and would send the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision on whether or not to prosecute.

Following the slapping incident, the EFF claimed that the altercation was in response to a threat against the life of their leader, Julius Malema.

"The EFF has received media enquiries regarding an assassination threat on the life of the CIC (commander-in-chief) Julius Malema, which had been planned to be executed during the 2019 State of the Nation Address yesterday," read a statement by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the time.

"The security threat implicates elite members of the police, who are in collaboration with right-wing groups to take the life of the CIC, in an attempt to undermine the advances on the expropriation of land without compensation discourse, that will soon be law."

Source: <b>News24</b>

South Africa

