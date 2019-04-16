Tanzania: Opposition MPs Fault CDF Statement On Seditious Remarks

Dodoma — A section of Opposition MPs today, April 15 faulted Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, for his statement that he was investigating seditious remarks by politicians.

The CDF made the remark during the launch of Mtumba City in Dodoma on Saturday. However, in a quick rejoinder, the Deputy Speaker, Dr Ackson Tulia, defended the CDF of any wrongdoing.

"We need to be careful with interpretation of what other people say. I was there, the CDF did not say he was investigating, but rather making a close follow-up on the matter," she clarified.

Speaking earlier, Mlimba lawmaker Susan Kiwanga (Chadema) sought to know if the law allows the CDF to investigate seditious remarks.

"I need a response from the government. Is the CDF now assuming the roles of the DPP (Director of Public Prosecution)," she asked.

She warned him (CDF) to be careful with his words, or, he would plunge the country into chaos.

"This is unacceptable. I advise him to stop it," she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Mbozi lawmaker Pascal Haonga (Chadema), who said the CDF was crossing a jurisdictional boundary.

"Protecting people with their properties is not a duty of the CDF. It the duty of the IGP (Inspector General of Police)," said Mr Haonga.