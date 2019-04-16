Malawi: Bt Man Win K109m in Football Betting Through Premier Bet

A 27-year-old Blantyre-based business man Lajeshah Jannat has broken history since the introduction of Premier Bet Malawi Company in the country after becoming the best lucky winner with K109 million cash prize through soccer betting.

Jannat, a Soche East resident became a winner after betting for two tickets which had 31 games each after putting K2300 on different matches played on Thursday last week.

Speaking during the official presentation of the money on Monday (April 15 2019) at Premier Bet Head Offices in Limbe, the winner Jannat, who could not afford to hide his excitement for becoming the winner saying he was very overwhelmed with the development as he did not expect of pocketing such amount of money in his life.

"It's like I am dreaming. I started betting some four months ago but I never won even a single ticket and to become a winner of this huge amount its something that I never expected. Today I am very happy because this money will surely change my whole life," said Jannat who supports Arsenal in English Premier League, Barcelona in La Liga of Spain and Bayern Munic in German.

In his remarks, Premier Bet Sales Manager Sam Chibambo Junior said they are very excited to produce a winner who has set the first record since the introduction of Premier Bet in Malawi.

Chibambo described the winner as a good example which Malawians should

start believing what the company has been preaching that it is here to change the lives of people through betting.

He further encouraged people in the country to keep on betting through Premier Bet shops, agents as well as online betting if they want to meet their goals in a simple way.

"What we mainly want is to improve the life standards of people and it is our hope that this lucky winner will be one of the testimonies to other people who were not believing that they can be making money through betting," he said.

Chibambo also disclosed that very soon the company will launch a Lottery which is set to be under Premier Lotto.