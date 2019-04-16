Namibia: Junior Boks Thump Welwitschias

The Welwitschias gave a much better performance against the Junior Springboks on Saturday, but still went down 50-8 in the second match of the Under 20 International Series in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Welwitschias lost their opening match 62-8 against Argentina u20 on 9 April, and got off to a much better start against the Junior Springboks.

Cliven Loubser gave the Welwitschias a 3-0 lead with a penalty and after a converted try by flanker Dylan Richardson, the Welwitschias regained the lead when winger PJ Walters intercepted a pass to score and put them 8-7 ahead.

The Junior Boks, however, hit back again as centre James Mollentze finished off a break by fly half David Coetzer to make it 14-7 at half-time.

The home side carried that momentum into the second half as another line-break by Coetzer saw scrum half Sanele Nohamba go over for a try before Mollentze muscled over for his second of the match.

After holding out against another Namibian onslaught, the Junior Boks extended their lead through a try by winger Sebastiaan Jobb. Mollentze turned provider as he made an incredible break from inside his own half to help set up a try that was finished off by eighthman Celimpilo Gumede.

Gumede and Mollentze combined again to good effect as some good work from the duo saw Jobb go over for his brace.

Gumede completed the rout when he sniped around the back of a ruck to score his second.

The Welwitschias' final match is against Georgia u20 on Wednesday afternoon. - adapted from sarugbymag.co.za