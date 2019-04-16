15 April 2019

Namibia: Geingob Shocked By Nimt Murders

By Adam Hartman

President Hage Geingob has expressed "shock and sadness" at the deaths of Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology executive director Eckhart Mueller and his deputy, Heimo Hellwig, who were gunned down at the Nimt head office at Arandis this morning.

Geingob lauded Mueller for his "stellar contributions towards the progressive realisation of the technical and vocational education and training landscape and development of young people in Namibia" in a statement released this evening.

He also expressed his deepest sympathies to the family, colleagues and friends of Mueller and Hellwig.

The German embassy in Windhoek also issued a statement today, condemning the killings as a "cowardly attack" that took two lives.

"In acknowledgement of his ceaseless efforts in the promotion and preservation of the German language and culture in Namibia, Eckhart Mueller received the Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, almost ten years to the day, on 16 April 2009. Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with his family and friends," the embassy's statement read.

The police are still hunting for the killer or killers, who are suspected to have waited for Mueller and Hellwig to arrive at work this morning before shooting them in the head and stomach at close range, discharging eight cartridges from a 9mm calibre firearm.

