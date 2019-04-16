Zimbabwe: Zinwa Repairs Cyclone Damage

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has resuscitated irrigation schemes and water supply stations that were affected or had equipment damaged by Cyclone Idai, with most affected areas now receiving normal service.

The resuscitation was done at a cost of $750 000.

Zinwa has restored normal service at Nyanyadzi and Middle Sabi irrigation schemes and Murambinda, Nyanyadzi, Matendeudze, Chibuwe, Tanganda, Birchenough Bridge, Rimbi, Odzi, Romsely, Zimunya, Checheche and Chipangayi water supply stations which were all affected by the cyclone.

People in the areas are now receiving normal water supplies.

Zinwa corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga yesterday said the parastatal had also restored water supplies in Chimanimani and Chipinge, with the majority of households already having water from their taps.

"In the case of Chipinge, the water treatment plant is now fully functional, while Zinwa teams on the ground have also managed to repair three out of the seven boreholes in the area," she said

Only Biriiri Water Supply Station is yet to be restored and work is already underway to ensure that normal pumping resumes at the station."

Zinwa also replaced washed away water delivery mains, reticulation pipelines, flooded pump sets and blown away water storage facility roofs.

"At Middle Sabi, Zinwa repaired canal access roads, removed silt from the overnight storage dams and replaced washed away canal panels," she said.

"Through our ground water section, we have also drilled boreholes at Ngangu Primary School, the Village Camp in Chimanimani, Birchenough Bridge and Tanganda.

"Water has also been made available at all accessible camps through water bowsers and tanks that ZINWA has deployed as part of its interventions to bring safe potable water to affected communities."

Mrs Munyonga said the authority will continue to work with all the relevant stakeholders in alleviating the plight of the people affected by Cyclone Idai.

Meanwhile, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga has commended the corporate world for helping victims of Cyclone Idai.

Speaking during the handover of donations by Cell Insurance at Manyame Airbase last week, Deputy Minister Mhlanga said the efforts being made by the corporate world will help survivors overcome the trauma that they suffered.

"It is so comforting to see the corporate world stepping in to assist the affected communities in these trying times," she said. "This is the kind of gesture that will definitely soothe the pain of both the affected people and the Government, considering that the cyclone swept away everything that they had including food items.

"It is quite splendid for you, Cell Insurance, to go a step beyond your commercial business to extend a helping hand to the affected people. I implore fellow corporates to emulate your noble gesture because the calamity-hit communities need you all."

The items donated included sanitary pads, blankets, mealie-meal, sugar, beans, kapenta fish and bath soap.

Government has also commended the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) after receiving a 57-tonne assortment of goods for Cyclone Idai victims.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Sekai Nzenza received the goods from the UNHCR director for the Southern Africa region, Mr Valentin Tapsoba, which she said will go a long way in helping families left homeless by Cyclone Idai.

"We are going to ensure transparency and accountability so as to make sure that these donations reach those in need," said Minister Nzenza.