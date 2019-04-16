Zimbabwe: Illegal Mbanje Grower Locked Up

A 27-year-old Chimanimani man has been jailed for a year after he was found guilty of illegally cultivating mbanje in his yard.

Farai Musiyazviriyo was jailed by Mutare magistrate Nyasha Kuture for unlawful cultivation of dagga. Musiyazviriyo was also found in possession of processed mbanje.

Prosecuting, Mr Brighton Shamuyarira proved that on April 5 this year Musiyazviriyo was cultivating dagga in his fields in Mutambara Village, Chimanimani when police officers, who were acting on a tip off, arrived at his home. They discovered 19 dagga plants that were between 45 and 100cm high in his garden. He was immediately arrested and the plants were uprooted. The police also recovered 100 grammes of processed dagga in his bedroom.