Mozambique: Mpumalanga Authorities to Focus On Mozambique and Eswatini Borders This Easter

Road safety and security agencies in Mpumalanga are planning various interventions to prevent rising road death fatalities over the Easter weekend, as well as to relieve traffic congestion at border posts into Mozambique and eSwatini.

According to Moeti Musi, spokesperson for the provincial traffic department in Mpumalanga, 44 people died in the 209 accidents recorded on the roads in the province last year.

The two main ports of entry which experienced problems in the past are the Lebombo border post at Komatipoort into Mozambique and the Oshoek border post into Swaziland.

Although the focus will be on the Trac (Trans-African Concessions) N4 road from Gauteng to Lebombo, motorists are warned that roadblocks will occur on other subsidiary roads around Mpumalanga.

To assist the authorities, Trac N4, the operators of the N4, will ensure that the annual Road Safety Awareness and Swift Response campaigns are being implemented along the route over the Easter weekend.

The campaigns will be based at the Alzu Petroport near Belfast, said Trac N4 spokesperson, Solange Soares-Nicholson.

"There will also be campaign points at various other strategic points along the 570km route from Gauteng."

Various emergency points will also be set up along the road to increase response time to emergencies and accidents.

Last year massive traffic congestion was experienced at the Lebombo border post.

The department of home affairs said it will, besides keeping the border post open for 24 hours per day during the weekend, also increase the number of officials to man the border post.

Pat Ngomane, Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC, said the traffic department will this year focus on the roadworthiness of vehicles, driver fitness and overloading.

To avoid traffic backlogs, Soares-Nicholson says Trac will suspend all roadworks on the N4 for the long weekend. There will also be no Stop/Go points or lane closures at construction sites throughout the route.

Source: <b>News24</b>