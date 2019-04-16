South Africa: Snatched Mokopane Baby Found Safe, Alleged Abductor Arrested

A woman arrested for allegedly disappearing with a 6-week-old baby of a woman she pretended to be helping, appeared in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Monday, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The 24-year-old mother's nightmare began when a woman befriended her at a shopping mall in Mokopane, Limpopo, on March 28.

She walked with the mother and her baby while they were shopping, and at one point offered to hold the baby so that the child's mother could eat.

Later, at about 13:40 they went to another supermarket, with the new friend still carrying the infant.

"Without the mother noticing, the suspect disappeared with the infant," said Ngoepe.

The search lasted until Saturday, April 13, when a 17-year-old girl and her 23-year-old boyfriend were arrested in a sting operation carried out by police at Ga-Mphela Village outside Polokwane.

"The kidnapped child was also found in their possession unharmed," he said.

Ngoepe said the case against the boyfriend has been withdrawn pending further investigation.

The infant's mother identified her baby, but there will still be DNA tests to confirm this.

Source: <b>News24</b>