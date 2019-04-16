South Africa: Five Children Among 53 in Court Over Kroonstand Protests

Five children were among 53 people arrested on charges of public violence following an uprising in Maokeng, Kroonstad last week, Free State police said on Monday.

Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said a large number of residents marched to the Kroonstad Magistrate's Court on Monday to support those arrested.

The case was postponed to April 24 for their bail application.

The adults were remanded, and the children were released into the supervision of their parents with a warning.

Originally 60 people were taken into custody during a protest over service delivery and high unemployment rates.

Thakeng said Public Order Police are still visible in the area in large numbers to ensure stability.

"Residents are sternly warned not to block the public roads to infringe the rights of the law-abiding citizens and motorists," he said.

"This gesture is against the law and people will be brought to book to face the might of the law."

Comment was not immediately available to confirm reports that there were still protests along the Steynsrus and Ventersburg roads.

Source: <b>News24</b>