15 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 20 Years for Man Who Raped 8-Year-Old Girl

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenni Evans

A man found guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The court heard that 18-year-old David Mzayifani dragged the little girl into bushes while on her way home from school in the Dutywa area at around 13:00 in September 2016.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mzayifani raped her but the small child was able to identify who had attacked her.

They lived in the same village.

A case of rape was registered at Dutywa Police Station and was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.

READ: Man arrested hours after rape of elderly woman

The accused was traced and arrested, and eventually found guilty.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the heavy sentence and said crimes against women and children will always remain the priority of the Butterworth police.

Source: <b>News24</b>

South Africa

Singer Moonchild Sets Coachella Stage on Fire

The world definitely needs to know who Moonchild is... Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.