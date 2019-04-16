South Africa: 20 Years for Man Who Raped 8-Year-Old Girl

A man found guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Butterworth Regional Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The court heard that 18-year-old David Mzayifani dragged the little girl into bushes while on her way home from school in the Dutywa area at around 13:00 in September 2016.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mzayifani raped her but the small child was able to identify who had attacked her.

They lived in the same village.

A case of rape was registered at Dutywa Police Station and was handed over to Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation.

The accused was traced and arrested, and eventually found guilty.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the heavy sentence and said crimes against women and children will always remain the priority of the Butterworth police.

