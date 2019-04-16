Kenyan Swimmers to Debut at World Championships

Prodigies Maria Brunlenher and Danilo Rosafio will make their debuts for Kenya at the World Championships planned for July 12-28 in Gwangju, South Korea.

Maria, who claimed two gold medals at the 2018 Youth Africa Games and Rosafio, were among four swimmers picked for the world competition during the four-day trials that ended Sunday at the Aquatic Stadium, Kasarani.

Germany-based Maria, who celebrated her 19th birthday on April 1, will team up with Emily Muteti, who resides in the United States in the women events while Risafio, 18, will partner with United Kingdom-based Issa Abubakar Mohammed in the men's events.

Rosafio is a product of Bandari Swim Club, while Mohammed, 24, who will be making his third appearance at the world event, comes from Mombasa Aquatic Club.

Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) also picked teams for four other major championships this year, where Danilo, Abubakar, Muteti and Maria will double up in several.

Teams picked will feature at the World University Games slatted for July 3 to 14 in Naples, Italy and World Junior Swimming Championships due August 20-25 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kenya will also have representation at the Africa Junior Championships planned for September in Tunis, Tunisia and African Games from August 9-31 August in Rabat, Morocco.

Maria will feature at the African Games, Muteti will also compete at the World University Games, and African Games, while Rosafio will battle at the World Junior Championships and African Games.

Abubakar is also on for the World University Games and African Games.

The Worlds team has four swimmers- two men and two women while the World University games has seven swimmers- four men and three women.

The team for the World Junior event has seven swimmers-four men and three women though there is a reserve in the men's team.

Africa Junior competition team has 16 swimmers; 10 men and six women, who has been split into G1 and G1 while the African Games squad has 18 swimmers; 10 men and eight women.

COMPETITIONS

World Championships planned for July 12-28 this year in Gwangju, South Korea.

Men: Danilo Rosafio, Issa Abdalla

Women: Emily Muteti, Maria Brunlenher

World University Games slatted for July 3-14 in Naples, Italy

Men: Issa Abdallah Mohammed, Ridhwan Abubakar, Kimani Maina, Swaleh Talib

Women: Emily Muteti, Sylvia Brunlenher, Rebecca Kamau

World Junior Swimming Championships due August 20-25 in Budapest, Hungary

Men: Danilo Rosafio, Monyo Maina, Thomas Tabuka, Alvin Omondi. Jono Opande (Reserve)

Women: Lucia Luchti, Imara Bella Thorpe., Victoria Okumu

Africa Junior Championships planned for September in Tunis, Tunisia

Men (G1): Ivan Hart, Jesse Onyach, Aryen Muravvej, Ishaq Bashir. (G2): Thomas Tabuka, Monyo Maina, Stephen, Jono Opande, Scott Kithiki, Kunaal Khagram.

Women (G1): Lubania islam, Lenise Wanakai, Gakenia Mwige. (G2): Victoria Okumu, Lucia Ruchti, Jasmine Kimani.

African Games August 9-31 August in Rabat, Morocco

Men: Danilo Rosafio, Ridhwan Abubakar, Issa Abdallah, Kimani Maina, Swaleh Talib, Thomas Tabuka, Alvin Omondi, Nobby Obuya, Monyo Kimani, Mahir Arunani.

Women: Emily Muteti, Maria Brunlenher, Sylvia Brunlenher, Rebecca kamau, Lucia Ruchti, Imara Bella Thorpe, Victoria Okumu.