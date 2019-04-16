Kenya: AFC Leopards Decline to Play Rescheduled Match

AFC Leopards have opted against playing their rescheduled SportPesa Premier League match against Sony Sugar.

This game was slated for the Green Stadium in Awendo at 10am on Monday, but Leopards secretary general Oscar Igaida says his side wasn't guaranteed adequate security and safety befitting a high-risk match at that venue.

"There were only four police officers at the stadium by the time the match was to kick off. All matches involving AFC Leopards must have atleast 20 policemen," said Igaida.

"The available ambulance didn't have medical equipment, plus a doctor. We have suffered so many injuries this season owing to the poor state of pitches and our players couldn't take the risk. We expect the league officials to award us the three points."

Sony Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo has on his part accused Leopards of coming up with excuses.

"I'm told they (Leopards) came with a mindset of not playing the match today probably because they have another match on Wednesday," claimed Odhiambo.

"So they have come up with all sorts of excuses. They found something missing in the stadium and ordered it be brought. They wanted more policemen... the list is endless. They have now penned a protest and left. I expect the Kenyan Premier League to award us three points or order this match be replayed."

The initial match which was played on Sunday was abandoned in the final third with Leopards leading courtesy of a Whyvonne Isuza goal.