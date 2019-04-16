Kenya: Debutant Lawrence Cherono Wins Dramatic Boston Marathon

Kenya's Lawrence Cherono produced an emphatic last gasp finish to win the Boston Marathon on his debut on Monday.

He clocked 2:07:57 holding off Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa (2:07:59) as Kenneth Kipkemoi also from Kenya completed the podium.

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Worknesh Degefa claimed her maiden World Marathon Majors victory when she destroyed the field with just 10kms to win in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 30 second.

Degefa edged out Kenya's Edna Kiplagat, the 2017 Boston Marathon champion to second place in 2:25:20 after the Kenyan gave a futile chase just after the 35km mark in vain.

American Jordan Hasay claimed the last podium place in 2:25:20.

Degefa took control of the race passing the 10km mark in 33:358 seconds with Kenya's Sharon Cherop and Ethiopian Mare Dibaba in pursuit.

Degefa built her lead to 1 minute and 24 second when cruising past the 15km mark in 50:21 and 20km in 1:06:59.

At halfway mark, Degefa, the 2917 Dubai Marathon champion led in 1:10:40 with the chasing pack led by Kiplagat, almost a minute behind to cross the 21km mark in 1:13:07.

Degefa cruised past 25km in 1:23:43 before hitting 30km in 1:40:48 with Kiplagat behind in three minutes. Kiplagat then began the chase to reduce Degefa's lead by almost 30 seconds at 35km.

All was in vain as Degefa passed the 40km mark in 2:15:43 with Kiplagat behind by a minute and 08 seconds as the Ethiopian held on to win her first event in the WMM.