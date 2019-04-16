Zimbabwe: 13 Perish, 7 Injured At Mugodhi Church Shrine

Thirteen people were killed, while seven others were injured at the Mugodhi shrine in Hwedza along the Hwedza-Mutiweshiri Road yesterday morning after a truck carrying maize veered off the road and ran over them as they awaited transport on the roadside.

Six of the 13, who are mostly the church's members, died on the spot while the other seven were pronounced dead on arrival at Mount St Mary's Mission Hospital. The injured were admitted at the same hospital.

The accident occurred in Chitope area where thousands of Mugodhi church members are gathered for their Passover.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said investigations were underway.

"The accident occurred around 11am along Hwedza-Mutiweshiri Road when a truck carrying maize side-swiped a bus which had encroached into its lane.

"The lorry hit a Toyota Hilux and ran over church members who were standing by the roadside, waiting for transport," he said.

When The Herald arrived at the scene, police were loading the bodies into their truck and they took them to Mt St Mary's Mission Hospital mortuary.

Some of the congregants were busy covering blood on the ground with soil while the truck was on the edge of the road. The director in the office of the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Muchemwa Mugwisi, who attended the scene, said there was need to relocate the churches to a place which has enough space.

"We need a long-term solution to this. We need to find space for these churches in an area that is not a threat to human life."