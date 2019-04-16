Zimbabwe: Govt, Unicef Roll Out Cholera Vaccinations

Government, with support from UNICEF, will start rolling out mass cholera vaccination in Chimanimani and Chipinge today targeting about 500 000 people.

In a telephone interview, Manicaland provincial medical director Dr Patron Mafaune said no cholera cases had been recorded so far in the Cyclone Idai-hit areas.

Some areas were hit by a diarrhoea outbreak, which the Ministry of Health and Child Care managed to contain.

"We will be starting our mass cholera vaccination programme tomorrow (today) to reach about 500 000 people over the next seven days. The programme could last an extra two or so days due to logistical challenges in some places that are not fully accessible," said Dr Mafaune.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Raj Modi, is partnering the Bulawayo business community to gather resources to donate to Cyclone Idai victims.