Zimbabwe: Govt Calls for Constant Auditing of NGOs

Government has called for constant auditing of non-governmental organisation activities across Zimbabwe, with some of them accused of dabbling in politics.

Speaking during his tour of foster homes and public institutions in Kadoma last week, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Lovemore Matuke took a swipe at NGOs that were fighting against Government instead of complementing it.

He said Government would also complement efforts by NGOs to look after the disadvantaged across Zimbabwe.

"We are going out to complement foster homes and private players' efforts by supplying whatever we receive from our stakeholders," he said.

"Our administration has an open door policy, it is not protocol that matters most to us, but dealing directly with the people and addressing their issues."

Deputy Minister Matuke said most foster homes across Zimbabwe had furniture and vehicle shortages, adding that Government would also assist in alleviating these challenges.

He urged NGOs to follow protocol and stick to their core business.

"There should be a constant auditing of NGO's activities," said Deputy Minister Matuke.

"Some of them on the ground they will be doing activities contrary to their core thrust they pledged when seeking permission to operate."

Deputy Minister Matuke said Government remained indebted to foster homes that were taking care of the vulnerable in society.

He handed over a donation of 30 tonnes of rice and 10 beds at Kadoma Training Institute during his tour.

Deputy Minister Matuke paid tribute to employees who work under difficult conditions, but were determined to work for the people.