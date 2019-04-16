South Africa: New Bundle Bonanza for MTN Customers

Johannesburg — MTN South Africa has introduced a bundle bonanza promotion to its new prepaid customers.

Effective on Tuesday, new customers will receive integrated bundles when they recharge with R20 or more.

The R20 recharge will unlock the free benefit of 50MB of data bundles, 50 all-net minutes and 50 free SMSs. This will be available to customers within first seven days.

MTN Bundle Bonanza is available to all new prepaid customers, and those who have ported to the MTN network or migrated to prepaid from a contract and hybrid packages.

The new customers will be charged a rate of R0,99c per minute, Out of Bundle (OOB) rate of R0,29c and R0,50c per SMS.

"In a tough economic climate, we want to keep adding value for our customers, helping ease the pressure on their pockets, while also rewarding them for their loyalty to MTN," said Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs: MTN South Africa.

"We have made significant investments in our network to deliver the best coverage and speeds in the country and this added value will help keep our customers on our world-class network, connected to their work, home, communities and families."