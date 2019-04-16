Eritrea: Harat Transportation Company Expanding Service

Asmara — As part of the its effort to expand transportation service across the country, Harat Transportation Company has opened new transportation route linking Adi-Werhiseb and Tsilale with Asmara.

The administrator of Tsilale administrative area, Ms. Mihret Woldegebriel indicated that the new transportation service will have significant contribution in facilitating the day to day activities of the residents of Adi-Werhiseb and Tsilale administrative areas and the nearby villages.

Indicating the road that has been damaged due to flooding has been renovated with the help of machinery and as a result the Harat Transportation Company decided to open the route.

The residents on their part pointing out that lack of transportation has been the main bottleneck in leading their daily lives and that the new transportation service will have significant contribution in improving their livelihoods.

It is to be recalled that there is already transportation service linking the administrative areas of Habela, Keranakudo, Deda, Mekerka, Milezanai, Adi-Neamin, Deqi-Zeru and Dersenai with Asmara.

Tsilale is located 37 km west of Asmara.