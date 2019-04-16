15 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Burhan Starts His Work At Republican Palace

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday started his duties at the Republican Palace.

Sudan

