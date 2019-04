Khartoum — The authorities at Kober Federal Prison Monday noon released the activists Hisham Mohamed Ali (Wad Galiba) and Mohamed Al-Hassan Alim Sharif Al-Boushi, in application of the decision of the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The release of the two activists is considered an initiative by the Transitional Military Council to prepare the atmosphere for the transitional phase.