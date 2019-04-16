Sudan: Daglo Meets Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamad Hamdan Daglo, met Monday, at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan Ms. Karen Boven, and briefed her on the current developments in the country.

The meeting discussed the TMC role and the measures taken to maintain the stability and security in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Karen Boven confirmed the support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the TMC to achieve security and stability for Sudan and its people.