15 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Daglo Meets Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamad Hamdan Daglo, met Monday, at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sudan Ms. Karen Boven, and briefed her on the current developments in the country.

The meeting discussed the TMC role and the measures taken to maintain the stability and security in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Karen Boven confirmed the support of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the TMC to achieve security and stability for Sudan and its people.

Sudan

Protesters Continue Sit-In

Protesters in Sudan have overcome army attempts to disperse their sit-in and resumed their calls for civilian rule.… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.