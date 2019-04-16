Sudan: Ishraqa Calls for Technocrat Government and Agreed Upon Prime Minister

Khartoum — Chairperson of the Federal Democrats Front, Ishraqa Sayed Mahmoud, has underscored the importance of forming a government of technocrats and a national prime minister agreed upon by all, indicating that it is impossible for any political component to claim leadership of the government.

She said in a statement to SUNA that the expected interim government is expected to lead the country during the transitional period for two years to create the conditions for the political forces to contest in the elections and be able to find a mandate from the people to lead the country.

Ishraqa stressed that the majority of the revolutionaries, who sit in front of the General Command of the Armed Forces, do not represent any political party and they are the people.

She demanded the Transitional Military Council to take effective action to remove the former regime and return the looted people's money.

She said that her party wants the military council to be the sovereign council to lead the country for a two-year transitional period and to contribute to the preparation of the election law and the restructuring of the state and other requirements of the transitional period that was agreed upon by all.