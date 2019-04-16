South Africa: The Battle for the Youth - DA Channels Childish Gambino in New Election Ad

Elections 2019 have gone digital.

First there was Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh launching his WhatsApp channel, tackling this year's polls through the trendy designer lenses of the youth.

And now the DA has gone pop, drawing on 2018's biggest music video - Childish Gambino's This is America - to strike a political blow against the ANC.

On Monday evening, the DA tweeted its latest campaign advertisement, titled "This is the real South Africa".

The 90-second advert, which would be too long to run during television programming, is clearly aimed at a savvy digital audience who would recognise the symbols the DA references from Childish Gambino's music video.

The advert starts with a smiling "rainbow nation" waving the South African flag and moves quickly to masked shooters jumping off a car, while DA youth leader Luyolo Mphithi walks through streets speaking to the camera.

A jet appears to be crashing behind him as he walks through a run-down area.

The advert has drawn mixed reactions, with some people singing the DA's praises for a hard-hitting message, while others seemingly weren't as impressed.

Source: News24