Kenya: Petrol Price Up to Sh106 in ERC Review

The energy sector regulator has increased prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene, for the second month in a row.

In a price review effective from Monday, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) raised the price of a litre of super petrol by Sh5.25, that of diesel by Sh5.52 and that of kerosene by 2.76.

A litre of petrol will cost Sh106.60 in Nairobi while diesel will be priced at Sh102.13 while kerosene will retail at a maximum of Sh102.22 per litre.

"Changes in this month's prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 9.14 percent from US$ 568.55 per tonne in February 2019 to US$ 620.54 per ton in March 2019," said ERC on Sunday in a tweet.