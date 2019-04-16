South Africa: Burden of Evidence Tested in Gruelling Six-Hour Drill Down By Robert McBride

analysis

As it developed, the criminal capture of the South African state during the Zuma years sprawled and stretched across almost every government institution, department and State-owned Enterprise.

Pointsmen and women were deployed to ensure that former president Jacob Zuma and the State Capture project were protected, at all costs and at every turn.

Those drawn into the vortex included private legal firms such as Hogan Lovells and Werksmans (paid for by public funds), in what appears to be a page taken from the SARS capture playbook exposed at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance at SARS.

On Monday 15 April, Zondo Commission evidence leader, Paul Pretorius, apologised to the commission for the amount of detail that would be examined in the meticulous drilling down into evidence.

This particularly in relation to a Werksmans attorneys' report, commissioned in 2015 by former Minister of Police, Nathi Nhleko, into what has become known as the "Zimbabwe rendition" case which took place in 2010/11.

The "Zimbabwe rendition" matter was used by Nhleko to remove then Hawks head Anwa Dramat in December 2014. This shortly after Dramat had called for sensitive DPCI investigations into high-profile politically exposed persons, including Zuma, to...