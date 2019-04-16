Nigeria: Fresh Trouble for Zlatan As Artist Accuse Him of Fraud

Trouble may be looming for popular street music rave of the moment, Omoniyi Temidayo, a.k.a 'Zlatan Ibile', as fast rising afro-beat singer; Mayowa Bae has accused him of defrauding him.

According to Mayowa Bae who spoke to E-Daily he had paid the sum of N200,000 to Zlatan for a music collaboration since November 2018, but the rapper has since refused to fulfill his end of the bargain as they both agreed.

"In November 2018, I listened to a beat my producer made in the studio and I started vibin to it; before we knew it, I recorded the chorus and made the first verse. But while I was about recording the second verse, my producer suggested that I collaborate with Zlatan on the song. I asked who Zlatan was and my producer said he took the last verse in Chinko Ekun's 'Able God'. I contacted a friend who knows him and he gave me his contact.

I contacted him and sent him the song, he listened and we agreed on recording the song together. He asked for some amount which I paid to him within two days. He confirmed he got the money and ever since then he started feigning busy; his number too was always busy.

I called some of his close friends like DJ 4Kerty, Drumphase, Billy Q and other guys to talk to him; he told them he will do it that I should give him time. Since November 2018 till now I haven't gotten the song; now I'm asking for a refund because I'm over the recording already, as I'm working on better projects already."

He added; "I called his management to tell them what's happening, after few hours they called me and told me he said I should not worry that he will get back to me. I waited for months but he didn't get back to me as promised.

"When I called the management again they said they were sorry that they can't do anything about the matter because at first I didn't come through them, that since I contacted him directly there was nothing they could do. I kept on calling, sending text, sending mails but all ignored."