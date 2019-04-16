Kenya: William Ruto Says Critics Only Out to Undermine Him

Deputy President (DP) William on Sunday said he is banking on the support of the church to deliver on his campaign pledges.

In a veiled attack on the Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Mr Ruto said he would not be shaken by the "lies and propaganda" being spread by opposition politicians who are out to undermine him politically.

"I have done a lot for churches across the country because I believe in promoting the work of God. But our competitors are troubled when I work closely with Christians because all they do is engage in telling stories and propaganda meant to cause divisions in the country," said Dr Ruto.

The DP told opposition politicians to stop lecturing the Jubilee administration on how to govern.

A contingent of Western region lawmakers who accompanied Mr Ruto in his church visit said they would rally locals to support his 2022 presidential bid.

Among those who attended are: Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, MPs Benjamin Washialia (Mumias East), Mr Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Mr Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Mr John Walukhe (Sirisia), Mr Malulu Injendi (Malava), Mr Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) were present

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also pledged to campaign for the DP.

The leaders also told off trade unionist Francis Atwoli after he claimed that Mr Ruto will not be in the 2022 presidential ballot.

"We don't know who Mr Atwoli is speaking for since he represents workers whose numbers cannot be compared to the support the DP enjoys in western. He even decided to curse me because I support you (Ruto) but he should know his curse will not hold," said Dr Khalwale.

Mr Barasa said the support enjoyed by Mr Ruto among MPs in western Keya and other parts of the country cannot be wished away.

"People think MPs who support the DP's presidential bid in 2022 are doing so blindly. We are confident he will be the next president in 2022," said Mr Barasa.

Kiambu Governor Waititu said the DP's development track record speaks for itself.

"We in Kiambu have decided to back him based on that. We do not want to gamble by backing candidates who have nothing to offer," said Mr Waititu.

Mr Ruto donated Sh5 million for a Sh180 million Salvation Army conference centre project.