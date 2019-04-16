15 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Robert McBride Turns the Tables On Werksmans Law Firm

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Former IPID boss, Robert McBride, tells the State Capture Commission that Werksmans was 'obsessed' with two conflicting reports and allegedly much less concerned with red flags that had informed a decision not to prosecute former Hawks bosses, Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.

Implicated parties from Transnet to Prasa and SARS have all felt the heat of the Werksmans' precision factor, but now the tables have been turned on one of South Africa's reputable law firms.

Robert McBride has a bone to pick with Werksmans and it goes back to this line in a 74-page report the firm gave former police minister, Nathi Nhleko, in April 2015:

"We recommend that Khuba, McBride and Sesoko be criminally charged for defeating the ends of justice or obstructing the administration of justice, and that disciplinary charges be brought against them... "

McBride, the then head of the Independent Police Complaints Directorate, lead investigator Innocent Khuba and Matthew Sesoko, the unit's national head of investigations, were all suspended following the law firm's investigation into two conflicting reports relating to the so-called renditions case that ultimately claimed the scalps of former Hawks bosses, Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya.

Werksmans had failed to take into account key...

