Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, affirmed the stay of the Sudanese forces participating in the Arab Coalition until the restoration of legitimacy in Yemen to achieve its objectives.

In a press statement to SUNA Monday evening, Lt. Gen. stressed "We are sticking to our commitments to the coalition and will keep our forces in Yemen until the coalition achieves its objectives",