South Africa: The Legal Complexities Surrounding the Extradition (Or Not) of Julian Assange

analysis

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now physically in London, as opposed to being a fugitive in the sanctuary of the Ecuadorian Embassy in that city. Both the United States and Sweden are seeking his extradition: Sweden so that he can stand trial for alleged sexual assault and rape, the US on charges of leaking secret documents. The case has ramifications for international - and South African - extradition laws.

Extradition is the procedure by which a nation-state, upon receipt of a formal request by another state, turns over (surrenders) to that second jurisdiction an individual charged with or convicted of a crime in that jurisdiction. It is a bilateral event between two nation states. It is a key feature of states' co-operation in criminal matters. Such cooperation has become vital in holding criminals to account, bearing in mind the developing cross border criminal activity in for example, terrorism, corruption and cyber-crime.

Extradition is to be distinguished from deportation, expulsion, or expatriation. The latter are unilateral acts in which one sovereign state gets rid of an unwanted or illegal foreigner.

