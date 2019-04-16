15 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ace, Race, Money - Magashule Takes the ANC's Internal Battle Into Unexplored Territory

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Stephen Grootes

As election fever hots up, what party representatives do comes under the microscope like never before; small incidents, sometimes on the spur of the moment. Over the weekend ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule was caught doing two things on camera, leading to much criticism. And while the reactions may be based more on the perception of Magashule than actually deeds, his actions may suggest the kind of strategy he might use to fight back against those campaigning against him.

The two incidents that caught the public's attention took place while Ace Magashule was campaigning in the Western Cape at the weekend. In one case he went into a home to speak to the people inside. He was then filmed opening a fridge and looking inside. After that he moves to the woman who lives in the house and gives her R400 in cash, leading to her very grateful response.

In the second incident, he was filmed by eNCA speaking from the back of a van through a microphone. He then makes a comment which has been translated as, "Don't waste your vote on the white man again." He refers to the DA as "umlungu", a term used to refer to white...

South Africa

Singer Moonchild Sets Coachella Stage on Fire

The world definitely needs to know who Moonchild is... Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.