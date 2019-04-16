Gambia: Sacked Chief of Foni Bintang Karanai Seeks Reinstatement

Alfusainey A.B. Jarju, who was relieved of his position as Chief of the District of Foni Bintang Karanai in May 2018, is pursuing his claim to be reinstated.

Jarju, who came to Foroyaa recently to explain his case, said he has already petitioned the President form him to be re-instated.

He said in May 2018, he was written to by the Ministry for Regional Government and Lands informing him that he had been relieved of his position as Chief of Foni Bintang Karanai, with immediate effect.

The former Chief told Foroyaa that no reason was advanced to him for his removal, but believes that his removal was manipulated by certain individuals for political reasons and does not think it was an initiative of the President. He explained that he does not use his position to promote any political interest, but to serve his community faithfully, in line with directives from the Governor. He expressed his loyalty to the state.

"I want to tell Gambians that I am loyal to the State and Government. I respect the people of Foni and they respect me," he stressed.

He noted that apart from the payment of a month's salary in lieu of notice, other terminal benefits due to him, have not been paid.

Former Chief Jarju argues that he petitioned the President, who has power to remove him, because he has done anything wrong; that he is a victim of political manipulation. He pointed out that Chiefs may be removed due to misconduct, incompetence or illness; but that none of this has befallen him; that he has thought very hard and cannot imagine what he had done wrong to warrant his removal, and would therefore urge the President to review his petition.

The Chiefs of Sami and Kantora Districts, Mam Demba Jallow and Alhaji Batcho Ceesay respectively, were also removed from office last year without reasons given. The Chief of Sabach Sanjal District Alhagie Sait Gaye, was also 'retired' in February 2019, while the Law does not make provision for the retirement of Chiefs. Petitions have been written but there has been no response. On the contrary, newly appointed Chiefs are being installed.