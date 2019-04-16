Uganda: Former MP Aspirant Sent to Jail Over Shs84m Election Debt

Lira High Court on Monday sentenced former MP aspirant, Mr Isaac Apenyo to Lira government Prison for six months for defaulting payment of Shs84, 686, 500 to Ajuri County MP, Mr Hamson Obua as costs of an election court dispute between the two.

The court's deputy registrar, Mr Thaddeus Opesen said Mr Apenyo neither obeyed nor satisfied court order that he would pay the said money.

"Whereas Mr Apenyo Isaac who has been brought before this honorable court this 15th Day of April 2018, under a warrant of arrest in execution of decree dated 27th of April, 2017 and by which order it was ordered that he should pay Shs84, 686, 500 and whereas the judgment debtor has neither obeyed nor satisfied the court that he is entitled to be discharged from custody, you are commanded to take and receive the judgment debtor into the civil prison and keep him imprisoned in it for a period not exceeding six months or until the said judgment shall be fully satisfied," Mr Opesen noted in his letter.

Mr Thomas Lapyem Awany, the managing director at M/S Collectica Associates High Court and Auctioneers that court had directed to arrest Mr Apenyo said after serving six months, Apenyo will be declared bankrupt as his properties will be taken away.

"He has been hiding. About six warrants of arrest had been made but he always goes into hiding until on Sunday midnight when we cornered him at Amazon Pub in Lira town," he told Daily Monitor.

Mr Apenyo contested against the Ajuri County Member of Parliament, Mr Hamson Obua during the 2015 National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries ahead of the 2016 general election.

After losing in the primaries, Mr Apenyo dragged both Mr Obua and NRM to Lira High Court.

The case was dismissed with costs in April 2017.

Lira High Court had on April 1, 2019 issued an arrest warrant to M/S Collectica Associates High court and Auctioneers to arrest Mr Apenyo and have him in prison for six month.

