Namibia: Teacher Charged With Wife's Murder

SOMETIME in 2015, Patrick Stanley Geingob (38) appeared in court facing charges of raping one of his pupils - a 13-year-old girl - and spent three months in custody.

The court later struck off the case from the roll after the girl and her family refused to cooperate.

Geingob, who is a teacher at the People's Primary School in Windhoek, was back in court yesterday in connection with the gruesome murder of his wife, Merentha, on Friday.

The Namibian understands that Geingob went into a frenzy that saw him stabbing Merentha several times all over her body with a knife at their home in Katutura.

Although Merentha was rushed to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, transferred to the Windhoek Central Hospital, she later died from the wounds.

On Saturday, Geingob handed himself over to the police, and he appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court in Katutura yesterday.

The court postponed his case to 23 July 2019 to allow him to get legal representation and for further police investigations.

Public prosecutor Peter Smit said it was not in the interest of the public and the administration of justice to release the accused on bail.

Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi yesterday said Geingos was stabbed several times in the stomach.

Kanguatjivi also said that Geingob split his wife's stomach open.

One of Merentha's colleagues told The Namibian in confidence that they were shocked to hear about the killing because on Friday morning, she came to school happy.

According to the teacher, the couple argued in front of their three children before Geingob went into a frenzy.

"She was friendly and hardworking. He took a breadwinner away," he said.

Merentha was working at AI Steenkamp Primary School first as a teacher before rising through the ranks to a position of head of department.

She worked for 16 years at the school.

Both families refused to make any comments to The Namibian at the court yesterday afternoon, saying the issue is still very new and sensitive to them.